CURRIE EILEEN M.
On Monday, May 27, 2019, Eileen, age 89, of Shaler. Loving wife to the late James J. Currie; beloved mother James Currie, Jr., Anne (Mike) Foley, and Paul (Leslie) Currie; loving grandmother of Ryan, Sarah Foley, Nathan, and Aidan Currie. Eileen was very active in her church, St. Boneventure, where she volunteer for many years. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Butler at 52nd St., Lawrenceville. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Boneventure Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Visitation on Thursday only from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019