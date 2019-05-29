Home

On Monday, May 27, 2019, Eileen, age 89, of Shaler. Loving wife to the late James J. Currie; beloved mother James Currie, Jr., Anne (Mike) Foley, and Paul (Leslie) Currie; loving grandmother of Ryan, Sarah Foley, Nathan, and Aidan Currie. Eileen was very active in her church, St. Boneventure, where she volunteer for many years. Friends received at the ﻿JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Butler at 52nd St., Lawrenceville. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Boneventure Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Visitation on Thursday only from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.

