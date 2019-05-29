|
|
CURRIE EILEEN M.
On Monday, May 27, 2019, Eileen, age 89, of Shaler. Loving wife to the late James J. Currie; beloved mother of James Currie, Jr., Anne (Mike) Foley, and Paul (Leslie) Currie; loving grandmother of Ryan and Sarah Foley, Nathan and Aidan Currie. Eileen was very active in her church, St. Boneventure, where she volunteered for many years. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Butler at 52nd St., Lawrenceville. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bonaventure Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Visitation on Thursday only from 2-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2019