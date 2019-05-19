Home

EILEEN M. GREB

EILEEN M. GREB Obituary
GREB EILEEN M.

Age 84, on Thursday, May 16, 2019, of Carrick. Daughter of the late Ralph and Catherine Greb; cherished sister of James and Paul (the late Barbara) Greb. Also survived by her loving niece, Lauren Greb. Friends will be received at Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great Church on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Arrangements made by the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
