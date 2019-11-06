Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Fisher Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for EILEEN RUPPEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EILEEN M. (DIGGIN) RUPPEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EILEEN M. (DIGGIN) RUPPEL Obituary
RUPPEL EILEEN M. (DIGGIN)

Age 84, of Wilkins Twp., formerly of Morningside, passed away on November 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert L. Ruppel. Loving mother of Larry (Lori) Ruppel, Susan (Steve) Reckitt, and Mark (Megan) Ruppel. Devoted grandmother to Maggie, Rowan and Riley Ruppel. Sister of Mary Diggin, Bill (Eileen) Diggin, Peggy Siefert, and Barbara Willard. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Margaret (Murphy) Diggin; and sister, Joan Diggin. Friends will be received Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 12 p.m. at St. John Fisher Parish. Burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or at www.jdrf.org. 


www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EILEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -