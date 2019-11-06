|
|
RUPPEL EILEEN M. (DIGGIN)
Age 84, of Wilkins Twp., formerly of Morningside, passed away on November 4, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert L. Ruppel. Loving mother of Larry (Lori) Ruppel, Susan (Steve) Reckitt, and Mark (Megan) Ruppel. Devoted grandmother to Maggie, Rowan and Riley Ruppel. Sister of Mary Diggin, Bill (Eileen) Diggin, Peggy Siefert, and Barbara Willard. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Margaret (Murphy) Diggin; and sister, Joan Diggin. Friends will be received Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 12 p.m. at St. John Fisher Parish. Burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or at www.jdrf.org.
www.jobefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019