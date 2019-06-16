OREFICE EILEEN MARJORIE

Age 82, of Bethel Park, formerly Baldwin, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 14, 2019. Beloved wife of 59 years to the late Paul A. Orefice; mother of Suzanne (the late Brian) Pfeiffer and Thomas P. (Susan) Orefice; grandmother of Andrew (Carmen) Pfeiffer, Rachel Pfeiffer, Sarah (Stephen) Trevorrow, and Alexander T. Orefice; preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Emilia Swan; and siblings, Howard Swan, Harry Swan, Catherine Carson, and Melvin Swan. Eileen was a longterm member at John C. McMillan Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir. Her hobbies included needlework and crafts. She also was a past Matron of the Eastern Star Organization. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 18, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15236. A Blessing Service will be held Wednesday, June 19, at 10 a.m., in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. Condolences may be left at jeffersonmemorial.biz.