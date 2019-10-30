|
MARUCCI EILEEN
Age 73, of Penn Hills, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas; dear mother of Kelly (Bill) Monroe, Kevin (Tammy) McCracken and Martin Mariucci; loving nana of Zachary Monroe, Kaetlyn and Connor McCracken; sister of Ellen Moore, Marsha Fritch and the late Robert Fritsch; aunt of Robert, Jr. and Matthew Edward Fritsch. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road), Penn Hills on Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayers Saturday 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church, 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019