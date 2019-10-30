Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
EILEEN MARUCCI

EILEEN MARUCCI Obituary
MARUCCI EILEEN

Age 73, of Penn Hills, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Thomas; dear mother of Kelly (Bill) Monroe, Kevin (Tammy) McCracken and Martin Mariucci; loving nana of Zachary Monroe, Kaetlyn and Connor McCracken; sister of Ellen Moore, Marsha Fritch and the late Robert Fritsch; aunt of Robert, Jr. and Matthew Edward Fritsch. Friends received in the WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road (at Rodi Road), Penn Hills on Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayers Saturday 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church, 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019
