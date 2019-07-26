|
MOULTON EILEEN (TRAKOFLER)
Age 76, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bob) W. Moulton, Sr.; loving stepmother of Robert W. (Yvonne) Moulton, Jr., Catherine (Michael) Haberman, Mary Margaret (Peg) Moulton (William Matthews) and Jennifer Moulton (Thaddeus Bielecki). She will be sorely missed by her brother, Carl Trakofler, Sr.; 10 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews. After retiring from the travel industry, she and Bob enjoyed traveling the US and to many ports of call all over the world. She was an avid reader, card player, knitter and puzzle solver! She was preceded in death by her brother, George Trakofler, Jr. and sister, Mary C. George. No visitation. Interment is private. Arrangements by SIMONS FUNERAL HOME. A scholarship donation can be made in Eileen's name to Oakland Catholic High School. Please mail it to: Ms. Karen Marner: Advancement Department, Oakland Catholic High School, 114 North Craig Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Please write In Memory of Eileen Moulton on the check memo line or enclose a note.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 26, 2019