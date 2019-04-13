McELHINNY EILEEN P. (MOONEY)

Age 89, of West Mifflin, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Beloved wife of over 60 years to the late Walter D. McElhinny; loving mother of Kathy Rooney of West Mifflin, Donna (William) Steen of Florida, Sally Jo (Duane) Beam of Monroeville, and Robert McElhinny of Baldwin; very proud grandmother of Erika (David) Birie and Stacey (EJ) Morascyzk; daughter of the late Joseph and Sarah Mooney. Visitation will be held Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday 10 a.m. in Holy Spirit Church. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. The family request no flowers due to Allergies. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Robert McElhinny Trust Fund, C/O Achieva, 711 Bingham Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.Online condolences

