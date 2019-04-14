Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for EILEEN DOUGHERTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EILEEN R. DOUGHERTY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EILEEN R. DOUGHERTY Obituary
DOUGHERTY EILEEN R.

Age 81, on Friday, April 12, 2019. Loving mother of Kathy (Bob) Will, Timothy (Maura), Tracy Jones, and Patti (Sean) Cannon. Proud Grammie Ei of nine, and Great-Grammie Ei of five. Eileen was a proud member of the Daughters of Erin Court #9 and a dedicated member of All Saints Church, Etna. Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in All Saints Church, Etna, on Tuesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Harmar Village Care Center Activities Fund.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now