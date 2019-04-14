|
|
DOUGHERTY EILEEN R.
Age 81, on Friday, April 12, 2019. Loving mother of Kathy (Bob) Will, Timothy (Maura), Tracy Jones, and Patti (Sean) Cannon. Proud Grammie Ei of nine, and Great-Grammie Ei of five. Eileen was a proud member of the Daughters of Erin Court #9 and a dedicated member of All Saints Church, Etna. Friends will be received on Monday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in All Saints Church, Etna, on Tuesday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Harmar Village Care Center Activities Fund.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019