Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette Church
Resources
More Obituaries for EILEEN GRESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EILEEN R. (COOKE) GRESS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EILEEN R. (COOKE) GRESS Obituary
GRESS EILEEN R. (COOKE)

Obituary of Eileen R. "Neen" (Cooke) Gress Of Monroeville, a resident of Arden Courts, age 76, on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Gress for 48 years; loving mother of Samantha and Daniel Gress; precious sister of Mary Lou Cooke and Rita Cooke, both of Braddock Hills; special aunt of Tina (Kevin) Bollman. "Neen" was a former executive secretary with J&L Steel in Gateway Center. She loved gardening, sewing and crafting. Neen kept current on the political landscape of our country, state and local governments. Neen was an advocate for people with special needs and she also was a pet lover who thoughtfully rescued stray dogs and cats. Friends are welcome on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernadette Church on Monday at 10:30. Neen will be entombed at Good Shepherd Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EILEEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -