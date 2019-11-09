|
GRESS EILEEN R. (COOKE)
Obituary of Eileen R. "Neen" (Cooke) Gress Of Monroeville, a resident of Arden Courts, age 76, on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Gress for 48 years; loving mother of Samantha and Daniel Gress; precious sister of Mary Lou Cooke and Rita Cooke, both of Braddock Hills; special aunt of Tina (Kevin) Bollman. "Neen" was a former executive secretary with J&L Steel in Gateway Center. She loved gardening, sewing and crafting. Neen kept current on the political landscape of our country, state and local governments. Neen was an advocate for people with special needs and she also was a pet lover who thoughtfully rescued stray dogs and cats. Friends are welcome on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Bernadette Church on Monday at 10:30. Neen will be entombed at Good Shepherd Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019