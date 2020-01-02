|
TIBBS EILEEN S.
Age 80, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019. Loving wife of Howard Tibbs; devoted mother of Eileen Sharon Gettleman, Michael Dwight Bacon, Richard Daniel Bacon, Rebekah Lynn Bacon and the late Paul Arthur Bacon. Eileen was a loving and devoted wife and mother; also survived by a host of other family and friends. Friends received Thursday 6-8 p.m. at Morningstar Baptist Church, 812 Oak Street, West Mifflin, PA where services will be held Friday at 9 a.m. Arrangements by ROSE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020