McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc
529 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202
412-766-7000
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc
529 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Linn Funeral Home Inc
529 California Ave
Avalon, PA 15202
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
EILEEN (FLETCHER) VENEZIALE

EILEEN (FLETCHER) VENEZIALE
VENEZIALE EILEEN (FLETCHER)

Age 86, Of Avalon, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Veneziale; loving mother of Andrew J. Veneziale, Andrea M. Brady (Ken) and the late Joseph Veneziale; sister-in-law of Maryanne Veneziale; sister of Pat Palmara (Guido), Michele Cyprych (Joe) and the late Leo and Edward Fletcher and Michael Dombert; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Friends received on TUESDAY from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MCDONALD-LINN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 529 California Ave., Avalon. Funeral Mass in Church of the Assumption on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pgh 15237. Please view the family guestbook www.mcdonald-linn.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
