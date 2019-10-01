Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Age 84, of Baldwin, passed away at home with her family by her side on Monday, September 30, 2019. Loving wife of 51 years to the late Robert Silinski; beloved mother of Rob (Karen), Russ and Diane (Greg) Meszaros; proud Grammy of Rebecca, Kaitlyn, Mikayla Silinski and Zach Meszaros; sister of Mary Jane (the late Richard) Davies and the late Eugene (Flo) Tarabek, Louise (Charlie) Lippai and Rudolph Jr. (survived by Jean) Tarabek. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends. Elaine was a dedicated employee of the Allegheny Intermediate Unit for 22 years. During this time, she touched the lives of many while serving as a teacher's aide for special-needs students. Known by most as Grammy, Elaine was at her happiest spending time with her children, grandchildren and grand-dogs. Grammy loved traveling, playing cards and Scrabble, baking and cooking and was a familiar face at her grandkids' sporting events and extra-curricular activities. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 1-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Friday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Name Church of Christ the Light of the World Parish, Duquesene, PA, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Lyme Disease Association Inc., PO Box 1438, Jackson, NJ  08527.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 1, 2019
