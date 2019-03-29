Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
412-835-1860
Resources
More Obituaries for ELAINE DeMARINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE ANN DeMARINO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELAINE ANN DeMARINO Obituary
DeMARINO ELAINE ANN

Age 74, of McKeesport, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Otto DeMarino; daughter of the late John and Ann (Salatney) Rahaw; loving mother of Albert (Beth) DeMarino, John (Renee) DeMarino, and Otto, Jr. (Nicole) DeMarino; sister of Thomas (Bonnie) Rahaw and Jack (late Genevieve) Rahaw; grandmother of Madison, Adeline, Kendall, Otto and Eli. Friends welcome Sunday 2-4, 6-8 p.m., FREYVOGEL - SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, (412-835-1860), 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park (Opposite Macy's South Hills Village). Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Monday in St. Thomas More Church. Burial to follow in St Joseph's Cemetery, North Versailles. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
Download Now