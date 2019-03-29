|
DeMARINO ELAINE ANN
Age 74, of McKeesport, on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Otto DeMarino; daughter of the late John and Ann (Salatney) Rahaw; loving mother of Albert (Beth) DeMarino, John (Renee) DeMarino, and Otto, Jr. (Nicole) DeMarino; sister of Thomas (Bonnie) Rahaw and Jack (late Genevieve) Rahaw; grandmother of Madison, Adeline, Kendall, Otto and Eli. Friends welcome Sunday 2-4, 6-8 p.m., FREYVOGEL - SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, (412-835-1860), 112 Fort Couch Rd., Bethel Park (Opposite Macy's South Hills Village). Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Monday in St. Thomas More Church. Burial to follow in St Joseph's Cemetery, North Versailles. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019