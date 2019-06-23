Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
ELAINE B. (SLAN) AYRES

ELAINE B. (SLAN) AYRES Obituary
AYRES ELAINE B. (SLAN)

On Friday, June 21, 2019, Elaine B. (Slan) Ayres, age 71, of Coraopolis, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Daughter of the late Ernest and Loretta Slan; beloved mother of Debra (John) Ninehauser, Connie (Mike) Koster, Alan (Kimberly) Spriggs and the late Louis Spriggs; sister of Mary Jane (Richard) Hughes, Lois (Patrick) Benzing and the late Elizabeth Zurawski, Ernest Slan, Jean Gerlach, John, Wayne and William Slan; grandmother of Jeremy Cooper, Hannah (Kayla) Ninehauser, Alexandrea (Russell) Graham, Bryan (Shawna) Koster, Melanie (Shane) Koster, Christopher (Rosie) Koster, Benjamin, Nicholas, Madelyn and Andrew Spriggs; also survived by great grandchildren; cousins, including Debbie (William) Hilbert; nieces and nephews. Family and friends invited to a Memorial Service, 11 a.m., Monday, June 24, 2019, at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to (stjude.org).

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
