|
|
MOIO ELAINE E. (CALABRESE)
Age 76, of Monroeville, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019. Daughter of the late Arthur and Anne (Spicacci) Calabrese, and was the beloved wife of the late Ralph Moio Jr. Mother of Patricia LaVerne (Michael), David Moio (Erin) and Christina Fagan (David); grandmother of Christopher, Kayla, Jack, Marlena, Ethan, Jay, and Santino. She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and friends. Elaine was one of 10 children in her family, and had 4 sisters and 5 brothers. Friends will be received Sunday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), and where a blessing service will be held on Monday, December 9 th at 10:30 a.m. Interment following in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019