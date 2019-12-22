|
SLUGANSKI ELAINE F. (FERRIE)
Age 82, a longtime resident of St. Justin Plaza, Mt. Washington passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Loving mother of Steven L. Howard, Renee Lynn Russell and Charles J. "Dutch" Russell; loving Gram of Brad C. Russell, Jennifer Smith, Derek Howard and Amanda Howard; beloved sister of Regis Ferrie, Robert Rose, Audrey Platt and the late Harry Ferrie; also survived by eight great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family and Friends welcome Saturday, December 28, 2019, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., 4-7 p.m. WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virigina Ave., Mt. Washington, 15211 where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 7 p.m. Burial private to the family. In lieu of flowers, please send a plant or make a donation to a Senior Ministry of your choice. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019