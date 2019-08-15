|
HEUFELDER ELAINE (RADACK) FEITH
Age 85, of Reserve Twp., on Monday, August 12, 2019. Wife of the late Frederick (Herky) Feith; loving mother of Karen (Feith) Dering; daughter of the late John and Barbara (Kirin) Radack; sister of Barbara (Walter) Scott, Rita (Eugene) Musi, the late John (Roseann) Radack, Abert (Irene) Radack, and Joseph Radack; proud aunt of Lynn Williams, David (Diane) Radack, Daniel Radack, Ken (Susan) Musi, Jeffrey Musi, Gregory (Elizabeth) Musi, and the late Albert (surviving, Kristine) Radack; also survived by great grand-nephews and grand-nieces; wife of Bill Heufelder; step-mother of Matt (Tisha) Heufelder and Todd (Julie) Heufelder and Grammy to their children Nicholas and Zachary. Elaine worked as Executive Assistant for the Civic Arena starting in 1961 for Charles Strong. She worked for top executives such as Edward Debartolo, Craig Patrick, Jack Kelley, Bill Barnes, and Thomas Rooney to name a few. In 1980 she joined the Pittsburgh Penguins as executive assistant for Mario Lemieux. She was inducted into the Pittsburgh Penguin Hall of Fame in 1996 Builders Category. Elaine was proud to also sit on the board of the PA Lupus Foundation. Family will welcome friends on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Aloysius Church. Donations may be made to: PA Lupus Foundation, PO Box 97712, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019