Age 93, of Crafton, formerly of McKees Rocks, passed on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael E. Herbst; amazing mother of Michael J. Herbst (Margaret), Robert C. Herbst (Martha), Christine E. Daniels (Neil), Susan J. Zufall (Joel) and the late Vivian M. Mochnick (William); also survived by ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was truly an amazing mother, grandmother and friend. Elaine worked for the F.O.R. for nearly 25 years. Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. THURSDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. FRIDAY, St. John of God Parish, the Church of St. Mary's. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. www.mcdermottfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019