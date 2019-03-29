RUPP ELAINE K.

Age 83, of Mt. Lebanon, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Born on June 20, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Lillian and Ken Broome of Columbia, PA; beloved wife to Arthur "Opp" M. Rupp, Jr. for 63 years; loving mother to Michelle Salisbury and Lisa (Joe) Slezak; cherished gammy to Amanda Tomerlin, and Matthew and Katie Slezak. Elaine attended the University of Pennsylvania Nursing Program and later worked as an LPN for most of her life. She enjoyed photography and spending time with her grandkids. Elaine will be dearly missed by all. A memorial service will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Sunset Hills United Presbyterian Church, 900 Country Club Drive, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at

