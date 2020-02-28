|
|
JOHNSON ELAINE O. (DESCHAMPS)
Elaine O. (Deschamps) Johnson, age 101 of Murrysville, formerly of Monroeville, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond W. Johnson; loving mother of Linda (Daniel) Passaro; sister of the late Roger and Ernest Deschamps; also survived by nieces and nephews. Elaine and her late husband Ray were proprietors of the Ray W. Johnson Candy and Cigar Company, wholesale distributors in Monroeville, from 1962 to 2001. Friends received 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239. Private interment will be on Monday in Homewood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020