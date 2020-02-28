Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELAINE JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE O. (DESCHAMPS) JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELAINE O. (DESCHAMPS) JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON ELAINE O. (DESCHAMPS)

Elaine O. (Deschamps) Johnson, age 101 of Murrysville, formerly of Monroeville, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.  Beloved wife of the late Raymond W. Johnson; loving mother of Linda (Daniel) Passaro; sister of the late Roger and Ernest Deschamps; also survived by nieces and nephews.  Elaine and her late husband Ray were proprietors of the Ray W. Johnson Candy and Cigar Company, wholesale distributors in Monroeville, from 1962 to 2001.  Friends received 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239.  Private interment will be on Monday in Homewood Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
Download Now