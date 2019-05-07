|
CHADWICK ELAINE R.
Age 93, of Oakmont, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James R. Chadwick; mother of the late Dr. Neal C. Chadwick; grandmother of Ashley, Lauren and Caitlin. Elaine was a longtime member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Oakmont. Friends and relatives will be received on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of 11 a.m. funeral service at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1261 Pennsylvania Ave., Oakmont. Entombment will follow in Mt. Royal Cemetery with her husband. Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 7, 2019