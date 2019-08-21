Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
412-787-1800
Resources
More Obituaries for ELAINE HAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE RAE (KEELEY) HAYES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELAINE RAE (KEELEY) HAYES Obituary
HAYES ELAINE RAE (KEELEY)

Of Columbus, OH passed away, fortified by the rites of Holy Mother Church, early on the morning of Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 81. Devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, William and Iona (Cline) Keeley; sister, Juanita (Harry); brother, William (Pat); and her daughter, Rebecca Lynn Hayes. Elaine is survived by her husband of 60 years, Thomas J. Hayes; her siblings, Paul (Barb), Paulette (Greg), Ruth (Bill), Ron (Esther), and brother-in-law, Jack (Marilyn); her children, Fr. Timothy, Charles (Sue), Susan, Jeffrey (Regina), David (Carolyn), Kevin, Steven, and William; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m., with a Prayer Service starting at 7:30 p.m, at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 5718 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Timothy Church, 1088 Thomas Ln, Columbus, OH 43220. To share condolences, visit www.pittsburghcremation.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.