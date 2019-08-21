|
HAYES ELAINE RAE (KEELEY)
Of Columbus, OH passed away, fortified by the rites of Holy Mother Church, early on the morning of Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the age of 81. Devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, William and Iona (Cline) Keeley; sister, Juanita (Harry); brother, William (Pat); and her daughter, Rebecca Lynn Hayes. Elaine is survived by her husband of 60 years, Thomas J. Hayes; her siblings, Paul (Barb), Paulette (Greg), Ruth (Bill), Ron (Esther), and brother-in-law, Jack (Marilyn); her children, Fr. Timothy, Charles (Sue), Susan, Jeffrey (Regina), David (Carolyn), Kevin, Steven, and William; and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m., with a Prayer Service starting at 7:30 p.m, at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019 at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 5718 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Timothy Church, 1088 Thomas Ln, Columbus, OH 43220. To share condolences, visit www.pittsburghcremation.com