|
|
HICKLY ELAINE T.
Age 70, of Allison Park, PA, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Lillian Underwood; she is survived by sisters, Judith (Dennis) Shaner and Linda (Vincent) Zeise, brothers Michael (Judith) Underwood and Thomas (Rosemarie) Underwood; and several nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Kilian Catholic Church, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 with the Rev. Fr. Charles S. Bober as celebrant. Funeral arrangements entrusted to BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Elaine's honor to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA 15084. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Elaine's family at
boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019