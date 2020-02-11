Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
ELAINE (McCLOSKEY) TODD


1920 - 2020
ELAINE (McCLOSKEY) TODD Obituary
TODD ELAINE (McCLOSKEY)

Age 99, of Mt. Lebanon, PA passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Born on June 29, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Anna Mae and James Garner. Beloved wife to the late Palmer J. McCloskey and Robert E. Todd. Loving mother to Mark (Mary Ann) McCloskey. Cherished grandmother to nine grandchildren and great-grandmother to nne great-grandchildren. Elaine was preceded in death by her sons, David M. McCloskey and Richard M. McCloskey and her brother, James Garner. Elaine attended St. Joseph's College in Maryland. She had numerous secretarial positions including working at the Pentagon and as a physician's assistant in Boca Raton, FL. Elaine was an avid bridge player and will be dearly missed by all. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Thomas More, 126 Fort Couch Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank or a . Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020
