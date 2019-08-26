|
CULLINAN ELAINE TURNER
Age 75, of Valencia, formerly West Deer, on August 25, 2019. Born on July 16, 1944, in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late Charles Jeanne Smith Turner. Beloved wife of the late Robert Cullinan; sister of Patti Thompson, Charles Bruce Turner, and Robert Scott Turner; aunt of Philip, Patrick, Peter, Amy, Charles, Erin, and Brian. Also survived by many great-nieces and nephews. Elaine was an accountant with Fisher Scientific for many years. Services private. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019