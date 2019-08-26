Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Resources
More Obituaries for ELAINE CULLINAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELAINE TURNER CULLINAN


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELAINE TURNER CULLINAN Obituary
CULLINAN ELAINE TURNER

Age 75, of  Valencia, formerly West Deer, on August 25, 2019. Born on July 16, 1944, in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late Charles Jeanne Smith Turner.  Beloved wife of the late Robert Cullinan; sister of Patti Thompson, Charles Bruce Turner, and Robert Scott Turner; aunt of Philip, Patrick, Peter, Amy, Charles, Erin, and Brian. Also survived by many great-nieces and nephews.  Elaine was an accountant with Fisher Scientific for many years. Services private. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELAINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Download Now