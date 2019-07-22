|
VOELZKE ELDA C. "RUSTY" (RUTSKE)
Age 89, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Wife of the late Carl A. Voelzke; beloved mother of Earl R. (Patrice D.) Voelzke and Alan C. (Wilma J.) Voelzke; grandmother of Stephan C., Adam C., Dustin E., and Nicole C. Voelzke; great-grandmother of Breanna Voelzke, Tristan Voelzke, Zoe Tuttle and Rowan Tuttle. The family will receive visitors Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. where there will be a funeral service Wednesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Concordia Lutheran Ministries, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023.
www.obriensfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 22, 2019