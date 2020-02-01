|
|
WALTHOUR ELDEN F.
Age 77, of Monroeville, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. He was born in Pitcairn, son of the late Howard and Helen (Neleigh) Walthour. Beloved husband of Nancy J. (Brehm) Walthour; father of Denise L. (Richard) Speelman, Walter V. (Amy) Sidorovich and Scott H. (Yedda) Walthour; Pap Pap of Lindsay and Kelsey Speelman, Eva, Maya and Anna Sidorovich, and Lucas, Mi-ra, Jonah and Ezra Walthour. He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul N. Walthour. Al received his bachelors degree from Edinboro State University, his master's degree and secondary principal certificate from Duquesne University, and at the University of Pittsburgh he did PhD course work and received his superintendent certificate. He taught science at Monroeville Junior High and best remembered for the year-long planning of a 3 day field trip to Washington, D.C. for the entire ninth grade class. He also taught at Shaler Intermediate High School; was an Assistant Principal at Yough Senior High School; High School Principal at Cranberry Jr./Sr. High School and was an Assistant Superintendent at South Butler Schools. Al was a member of the PA Middle School Executive Board and the PA Testing Committee which developed benchmarks for the science and math testing programs. For 16 years, he was a Blue/Gold officer volunteering for the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, MD, helping applicants with their applications and then making a Naval recommendation as to their being a potential Midshipman. He was a member of Cross Roads Presbyterian Church where he had served as an elder and trustee. Al was also a valued staff member at the Corl Funeral Chapel for many years. Friends will be received on Sunday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC., FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100). Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Cross Roads Presbyterian Church, 2310 Haymaker Rd., Monroeville. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment following in Plum Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations to Cross Roads Presbyterian Church. www.corlfuneralchapel.com
