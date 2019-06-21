|
KLINGENSMITH ELEANOR A. (SPRINOCK)
Age 85, of Indiana Township, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Born December 10, 1933, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Rakar) Spirnock. Eleanor was the wife of the late Thomas G. Klingensmith; mother of William (Donna) Klingensmith; grandmother of Daryl Klingensmith; sister of James Spirnock and the late Steve, John, Joseph, and William Spirnock. Private arrangements have been entrusted to KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Eleanor's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019