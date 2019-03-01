Home

ELEANOR ANDERSON
ELEANOR ANDERSON

ELEANOR ANDERSON Obituary
Age 81, of Penn Hills, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.  Beloved wife for 62 years of Clifford L. Anderson; loving mother of Cliff (Julia) Anderson, Jim (Jenni) Anderson, and Julie (Clay) Zahrobsky; grandmother of Brenna, T.J., Nikki, and Jake Anderson, Max and Amy Zahrobsky; sister of Matt (Mary Alice) Dorn, Mary Ann (the late James) Kettering, and the late Harry, Robert, and Timothy Dorn. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont.  Services and burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023, Attn: CLM Foundations.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
