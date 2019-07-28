|
HOHMAN ELEANOR ANN
Loving mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on July 21, 2019. Born on November 7, 1932 in Hartford, CT, she was the oldest daughter of the late Benjamin Francis and Bridget Ann (Kelly) Hennessy. Eleanor and her sister, Ruth, were raised in Mount Lebanon, PA where Eleanor resided for 80 years. She was wed to the late Karl Valentine Hohman in 1957. In 1958, she gave birth to the first of four sons while Karl, a young doctor and Air Force captain, was stationed in Cambridge, England. After moving back to the states, Eleanor raised her four children in the Mount Lebanon school district and was a soccer mom long before the term was coined. Her other interests were bridge, tennis, reading, art, movies and NPR. She was a lifelong devotee of theater, frequently attending Pittsburgh Public Theater, Pittsburgh Irish and Classical Theatre, and productions in Manhattan. She was also an active parishioner at St. Bernard (Mt. Lebanon), St. Thomas More (Bethel Park) and St. Paul's (Oakland). Eleanor earned a B.A. (English Literature) and M.Ed. (Education) from the University of Pittsburgh. After returning to Pitt to study accounting, she worked at several firms before joining Pittsburgh National Bank as a CPA, eventually rising to the position of Assistant Vice President. Following her retirement, Eleanor's passion for learning was cultivated through the University of Pittsburgh's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, where she attended countless classes from ornithology to French language to geology. Eleanor enjoyed being an usher at Manchester Craftsmen's Guild jazz performances, and she had an active lifestyle right up until her passing, enjoying swimming, hiking, biking and cross-country skiing. Eleanor also took part in annual birding expeditions to Ohio and other states. Ellie had a deep and abiding love for her friends, family and grandchildren and always took great joy from their accomplishments. She is survived by and lives in the hearts of her sister, Ruth Frances Hennessy, of New York City; Thomas, Barbara, Jane and Leah Hohman of Charlotte, NC; Greg Hohman and Suzanne Daniels of San Diego, CA; Eric, Lauren, Benjamin and Andrea Hohman of Yakima, WA; and Kenneth, Cynthia, Cecelia and Matthew Hohman of Richmond, VA. She is also survived by dear friends, Nancy Laitta and Julie and Millard Underwood, Beverly Snyder of Yakima, WA, and her Osher classmates. A celebration of Eleanor's life will be held in Pittsburgh at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Pitt at www.olli.pitt.edu/donate or 1-800-817-8943. www.laughlinfuneralhome.com.