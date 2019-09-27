|
PALERMO ELEANOR B. "NANA"
Age 93, a longtime Kennedy Twp. resident, passed away peacefully with her loving husband of 73 years, Albert by her side. Devoted mother of Lewis Kenneth (Margaret) Palermo and Cheryl (Greg) Pealer; special Nana to Kelly (Todd) Luke and Michael (Shannon Semit) Palermo, Tara (Wayne) Davin and Jennifer (David Bailey) Pealer; adoring great-grandmother of Daniel, Emma, Bryce, Kenna, Lilly, Eliana, Brayden; sister of Phyllis (Russel) Braidic and the late Eugene Caputo; daughter of the late Albert and Anna Caputo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome for visitation on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. location of ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday morning 9:30 a.m. St. John of God Parish, the Church at St. Mary's. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook: www.musmannofh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019