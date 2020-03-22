McAULEY ELEANOR BARBARA "BARB"

Age 83, of Mt. Lebanon, PA, passed away quietly on March 15, 2020, after a courageous year long health struggle. A Memorial service for family and friends will be held at sometime in the late spring at St. Paul's Episcopal Church on Washington Road in Mt. Lebanon. As per Barb's wishes, burial will be a private family ceremony. Barb was born in Pittsburgh, PA on November 30, 1936. She was a 1954 graduate of Crafton High School and a 1958 graduate of Mansfield State Teachers College, majoring in music education. Her love for all things music was a lifelong passion from an early age. Barb and her sister Linda were the Meadowgold Girls duet on Pittsburgh radio in the '50s and other local performances. In college Barb formed an acapella trio, The Blue Notes, with dear friends Jeanne and Carole. Barb was a vocal music teacher and choral director for the Burgettstown Area School District for 32 years where her influence on and instruction of thousands of students is evident today; she inspired many to make music or music education their careers. She was an active member of many church choirs as a singer and director. She was a 31 year member of The South Hills Chorale as a singer and assistant director. She also served as an LEM at St. Paul's Episcopal church. Barb is survived by her devoted husband of 45 years, William R. McAuley; sons, James (Cynthia) Dunmire of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and John Dunmire of Pittsburgh; stepson, Art (Patti) McAuley; and stepdaughters, Margaret Campbell and Barbara (Mark) Emery of Herndon, VA. Seven grandchildren, Anne, Jeff, Kara, Mary Kate, Patrick, Ronnie, and Virginia; and six great-grandchildren, Fiona, Grace, Isla, Kaylin, Lydia, Quinn; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, William Jones - 1958, Miriam (Schade) Jones - 1992; and sister, Linda (Jones) Graham - 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Barb's name to the . The family wishes to thank St. Paul's Episcopal Church for prayers, counseling and the Memorial Service.