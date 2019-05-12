SIMPSON ELEANOR BLOOM

Ellie passed away after a short illness on May 1, 2019. She was born on November 22, 1930, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Christine Moyer and Frederick Stuart Bloom. Ellie attended Mt. Lebanon High School in Pittsburgh and the Emma Willard School in Troy, New York before going on to Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts, where she received a degree in chemistry. It was during this time, on one of her many trips to New York City, that she met and fell in love with her future husband, John McClelland Simpson, calling him out from the men's bar in Penn Station. Even then she was the spunky woman we all knew and loved. John and Ellie were married on August 22, 1952, at Mt. Lebanon Presbyterian Church. They lived in Mt. Lebanon for nearly 50 years where they raised three daughters Chris, Susan and Debbie. Ellie was a devout Christian and very active in Bower Hill Community Church, Southminster Church and Pinnacle Presbyterian Church. It was while at Southminster that she took on the role first of wedding coordinator and later administrator in a new religious endeavor, Desert Ministries. In 1964, Ellie and John began traveling regularly to Arizona. Where some saw a sandy, dusty desert, Ellie saw beauty in the cacti and wildflowers. She fell in love with the desert, and she and John would ultimately call Arizona their home in retirement. Ellie had many talents, including cooking, needlepoint, and bridge, but the passion her family recalls most was that for her beautiful gardens. Ellie was preceded in death by her husband John. She is survived by three daughters: Chris O'Connor (Bryan) of Venice, Florida; Susan Ely (Ty) of Washington, DC, and Debbie Jarson (Scott) of Paradise Valley, Arizona, her sister, Nancy Johns (Jim) of Pittsburgh PA and her loving friend Don Schwalm. Also by nine grandchildren: Sara O'Connor, Kate Waltemire (Rick), John O'Connor (Marie), Christy Tiboris (Pete), Laura Seals (George), Chelsea Batra (Taresh), Alice Ely, Alex Jarson (Erica), and Andrew Jarson; and 13 great-grandchildren: Jackson O'Connor, Finnley O'Connor, Caden O'Connor, Eleanor Waltemire, Amelia Waltemire, Dessa Tiboris, Ernie Tiboris, Susana Tiboris, George Seals, Tyler Seals, Mae Seals, Walter Seals, and Anya Batra. Her children, grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren were most precious to her. She hoped they knew how very loved they were; never forgetting that even the least among us are worthy. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellie's name may be made to: Pinnacle Presbyterian Church 25150 North Pima Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 or Sagewood Residents' Scholarship Foundation. A Memorial Service is planned for June 15, 2019, in Phoenix.