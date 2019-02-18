Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
On Sunday, February 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Max Blum; beloved mother of Jeffrey S. Blum and Richard D. (Lynne Berry) Blum; sister of Francis Levin and Beatrice Parnes; grandmother of Adi J. (Shireen) Blum, Mehera S. Blum and Hannah Blum; great-grandmother of Darien Blum and Cyrus Blum.  Services and interment Private. Contributions may be made to Temple Sinai, 5505 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217. Arrangements entrusted to the RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019
