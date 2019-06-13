Home

Born in Pittsburgh, later settled in Allison Park, PA on Sunday, June 9, 2019.  Loving wife of the late John "Jack" F. Brick; devoted and loving mother of the late Jacqueline "Jackie" Anderson, Eileen Cammarata (Tony), John "Rocky" Brick, Theresa Brick and Patrick Brick (Kelly); sister of George Mahaven; proud grandmother of Alex Jacobs (Jake), Sean Cammarata (Stephanie), Tara Brick and Ryan Brick. Predeceased by her loving mother, Mary Ann Mahaven. Eleanor's great passion in this world was her children. Family and Friends will be welcomed to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw on Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to St. Jude or the ASPCA, as she rescued many unloved, abused and abandoned animals in her lifetime. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019
