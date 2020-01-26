|
JOHNSON ELEANOR C.
Age 83, formerly of Espyville, Pennsylvania died peacefully on January 22, 2020 at Savannah Place in James Island, SC. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Daniel and Eleanor Zahorsky. Beloved wife for 62 years to the late Carl Johnson. She is survived by her children Tina (Frank) McGough and David (Kim) Johnson and four grandchildren, Melissa and Stephanie McGough and Trevor and Preston Johnson. She was preceded in death by her beloved sister, Carol Marsch and grandson, Daniel Johnson. Eleanor graduated from Carrick High School and worked for Bell Telephone where her and Carl met. As a busy homemaker raising two children, Eleanor could be found mowing the lawn, painting the house (inside and out) baking a cake or sewing curtains. She was a great cook and a better baker. She will be remembered for her generosity and her quick wit. The family would like to thank the caring and loving staff at Savannah Place for making mom feel at home and to Caris Hospice for providing comfort and compassion in her final days. Per Eleanor's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services. Donations can be made to the or the National Hospice Foundation.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020