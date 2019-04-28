Home

Passed away on April 14, 2019, in Tyler, Texas. She was born on November 14, 1924 in Penn Hills, Pennsylvania. Her Parents were J. Lester Duff and Grace Anne (Morrow) Duff. Eleanor was predeceased by her loving husband of 44 years, Fletcher E. McLane. She was predeceased by her brothers, B. Morrow Duff and Thomas O. Duff. Eleanor worked as a registered nurse for many years. She was a skilled and caring nurse in Pittsburgh, PA, Buffalo, NY, Knoxville, TN and Kennewick, WA. Eleanor is survived by her five children, Dale (Maryellen), Scott (Patricia), Craig (Patricia), Lori (Glenn) Jackson and Bruce (Carla); her sister, Catherine DeLuca; and sister-in-law, Blanche Duff. She also leaves six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a future date.

