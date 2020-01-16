|
|
KUJAWA-PAPASIFAKIS ELEANOR E.
Age 87, of Westview, formerly of Avalon, PA. passed away peacefully on Monday evening January 13, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late John Papasifakis and former spouse of the late John Kujawa; dear mother of Janet (Fiance, Greg Laird) Opperman, John (the late Sue) Kujawa, Eileen (Charles) Rodgers, Donna (Darrell Straight) Mavilla, and Sherry Kinslow. Preceded in death by her beloved, Daughter Barbara (surviving spouse, David) Welsh; grandmother of Ryan, Megan, Nicole, Terri, Stephanie, Michelle, Justin, Christopher, Kristin, Amanda and Jessica; also survived by 14 great-grandchildren; and many other family members. Family and Friends are welcome for visitation on Friday, January 17, 2020 2 to 8 pm at the MCDONALD - LINN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICE, LLC. 529 California Ave., Avalon, Pa. 15202 (412) 766-7000 Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at noon on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Church of the Assumption, 45 North Sprague Ave., Bellevue. Interment will follow in Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery. Please view the Families online guestbook www.mcdonald-linn.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020