Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Of Munhall, On March 10, 2019, age 85. Beloved wife of 65 years to George J. Olsavicky; mother of Mark (Patricia) Olsavicky Sr., Dee (late Kevin Grimes) Olsavicky, Nadine (Brian Clark) Knight and the late George David Olsavicky; brother of Robert (Sue) Sega and the late Rose (late Robert) Olsavicky; grandmother of Mark Jr., Melinda, Michael, Cody, David, Samantha, Autumn, Amber, Heather, Mary and Jessica; also survived by numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Eleanor was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan and her family requests you wear your favorite Penguins gear to her services. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Thursday 1 to 7 p.m. where a Blessing Service will be held at 7 pm.


www.swgfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
