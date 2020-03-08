DELELLIS ELEANOR F. (SCAMPONE)

Eleanor F. "Dolly" (Scampone) DeLellis, 90 of Oakmont went to be with her Lord and Savior suddenly on Friday morning, March 6, 2020. Beloved Wife of Camillo A. "Blackie" DeLellis; loving Mother of Gregory (Ronna) Scampone and the late Louis Scampone and Jeff Scampone; survived also by Blackie's children, James (Rita) DeLellis, Mary Ann (the late Roy) Chilton, Paul (Tina) DeLellis, and the late Daniel DeLellis; mother-in-law of Cheryl Scampone. Dear Nunny to many Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren; sister of Paul Scolieri, and the late Joseph (Terri) Scolieri, Mary Ionadi, Phillip Scolieri, Greg Scolieri, and Theresa DeRenzo; sister-in-law of Edith Scolieri. Friends and relatives will be received on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. and on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 10 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the , 444 Liberty Ave. #1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222