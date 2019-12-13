|
|
DeMICHIEI ELEANOR F. (JURGAITIS)
Age 84, of North Huntingdon, formerly of Renton, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in Irwin. She was born February 17, 1935, in New Kensington; a daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Bagaciunas) Jurgaitis. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the Accounts Receivable Department for ALCOA of New Kensington, and was at one time employed by Paper Craft of Pittsburgh. Moche was a member of the Italian Club, of Renton; she loved to garden and bake pies and was a very passionate Political Activist in the Renton area. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Merle A. "Cuddy" DeMichiei; two sisters, Anna Zupick and Josephine Hirak. Surviving are two brothers, John Chasarik, of Mt. Pleasant and Edward Chasarik, of New Kensington and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and a great-great-nephew, Maxwell. Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. The family will conduct a funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Private interment will take place in Plum Creek Cemetery. The family suggest in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send on line condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019