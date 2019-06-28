|
MATHIAS ELEANOR FLORENCE (BROWN)
Age 93, on Wed., June 26, 2019, Eleanor Florence (Brown) Mathias, of Pitcairn, wife of the late Wm. Owen Mathias; dear mother of Margaret (Russell) Watkins, Patricia (Charles) McGuire, and Cheryl "Sherry" D'Alicandro; also survived by nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Friends received Sun., June 30, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 318 Wall Ave., Pitcairn, where Services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m.
