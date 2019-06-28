Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. O. Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
(412) 372-4030
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR MATHIAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR FLORENCE (BROWN) MATHIAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELEANOR FLORENCE (BROWN) MATHIAS Obituary
MATHIAS ELEANOR FLORENCE (BROWN)

Age 93, on Wed., June 26, 2019, Eleanor Florence (Brown) Mathias, of Pitcairn, wife of the late Wm. Owen Mathias; dear mother of Margaret (Russell) Watkins, Patricia (Charles) McGuire, and Cheryl "Sherry" D'Alicandro; also survived by nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Friends received Sun., June 30, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 318 Wall Ave., Pitcairn, where Services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now