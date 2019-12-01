Home

ELEANOR J. SEIBEL

Age 76, of Clinton, on November 26, 2019. Beloved wife of 58 years to John F. Seibel; dearest mother of James (Candace) Seibel of Clinton and Kenneth (Kathy) Seibel of Georgia; sister of Robert Benson, Richard Benson, Andrea Fuchs and Mary Powell; cherished grandmother of Megan, Jarod, Lily, Zane and Max. She was employed in many positions with US Air for 25 years. No visitation or service. Cremation services provided by MOODY FUNERAL HOME, Route 30, Clinton.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
