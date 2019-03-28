|
|
SALAY ELEANOR L. "TWEETIE" (KING)
Of West Mifflin, on March 27, 2019, age 85. Daughter of the late Harry and Anna (Blackburn) King; beloved wife of 65 years to the late Steve John "Pip" Salay; mother of Sharon (Tom) Schwab, Joyce (John) Traynor and Susan (Gary) Bissell; sister of Charles F. Paige, and the late Shirley Murray, and Harry King; grandmother of Amy (Gio) Gensale, Katie Pachuta, Steven Pachuta, Nikki Bissell, Brandon Bissell, Valarie Schwab and Michael Schwab; great-grandmother of Kaley Pachuta, Terry DeLeon and Vittorio, Max and Lucas Gensale. Tweetie was an avid seamstress and a former member of the Munhall/Homestead Neighborhood House. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Therese Church, Munhall.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019