Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR SALAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR L. "TWEETIE" (KING) SALAY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELEANOR L. "TWEETIE" (KING) SALAY Obituary
SALAY ELEANOR L. "TWEETIE" (KING)

Of West Mifflin, on March 27, 2019, age 85. Daughter of the late Harry and Anna (Blackburn) King; beloved wife of 65 years to the late Steve John "Pip" Salay; mother of Sharon (Tom) Schwab, Joyce (John) Traynor and Susan (Gary) Bissell; sister of Charles F. Paige, and the late Shirley Murray, and Harry King; grandmother of Amy (Gio) Gensale, Katie Pachuta, Steven Pachuta, Nikki Bissell, Brandon Bissell, Valarie Schwab and Michael Schwab; great-grandmother of Kaley Pachuta, Terry DeLeon and Vittorio, Max and Lucas Gensale. Tweetie was an avid seamstress and a former member of the Munhall/Homestead Neighborhood House. Family and friends will be received at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall on Thursday and Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be Saturday, 10 a.m. at St. Therese Church, Munhall.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now