Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home Inc.
1065 Brookline Boulevard
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 561-0380
ELEANOR L. WEIHAUS Obituary
WEIHAUS ELEANOR L.

Of Brookline, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Wife of the late Robert L.; beloved mother of Robert L., Jr. (Mary Lynn) and Lynn Weihaus; grandmother of Nicole (Patrick) Kennedy, Robert L., III (Stacey) and Steven Weihaus; also five great-grandchildren. Visitation is private. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial Friday, April 26th at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection.


www.deborfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
