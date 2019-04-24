|
WEIHAUS ELEANOR L.
Of Brookline, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Wife of the late Robert L.; beloved mother of Robert L., Jr. (Mary Lynn) and Lynn Weihaus; grandmother of Nicole (Patrick) Kennedy, Robert L., III (Stacey) and Steven Weihaus; also five great-grandchildren. Visitation is private. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial Friday, April 26th at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019