DAVIS ELEANOR LAURIA
Eleanor Lauria Davis of Tempe, AZ died February 3, 2020. She was 96. She is survived by her daughters, Janice Johnston and husband, Dale of Little Rock, AR; Dr. Lisa Davis Kulp and husband, Alan of Mesa, AZ; Elena Davis of Mesa, AZ; Amy Gordon and husband, Alan of Claremont, CA; and her sons, Kent Davis of Bedminster, NJ; and Eric Davis of Richmond, VA. She is survived by ten grandchildren: Jill Johnston; Neal Johnston; Gordon Johnston; Rachel Smoulder; Alexander Gordon; LT Thomas Kulp, USN; Kelly Kulp; Marco Antonio Davis; Lauren Davis; and LTJG Cassandra Davis, USN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Anthony and Antonia "Jennie" Lauria, her husband of 55 years, Dr. Earle R. Davis, and her daughter, Susan Hickerson. A native and longtime resident of Pittsburgh, she attended the University of Pittsburgh, where she received a BS degree in 1944 and a MS in 1950. She was a biology instructor at Pennsylvania College for Women (now Chatham College) from 1946 to 1953. She was an avid volunteer and assumed a leadership role for numerous boards and organizations, including the Stanton Heights Garden Club, Piccadilly Herb Club, Allegheny County Federation of Women's Clubs, St. Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary, South Hills Health System Auxiliary, Allegheny County Medical Auxiliary, and the Democratic Party of Allegheny County. From 1988 -1989 and 1992-1993, she served as President of the Pennsylvania Medical Society Alliance, representing the PMSA in Harrisburg on a variety of health matters. She was also a lecturer and continued to lecture to various groups on gardening, flowers, herbs, and other topics. In 2003, she relocated to Sun Lakes, AZ, where she continued to lecture, volunteer at Chandler Hospital, and serve as president of the Sun Lakes Garden Club. She was a lifelong learner and had numerous interests and hobbies, including herbs, gardening, silver jewelry making, flower arranging, needlework, calligraphy, and watercolor, acrylic, and china painting. Friends received Friday, February 14 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the WINTER FUNERAL HOME, 4730 Friendship Avenue. A funeral mass will be held at St. Maria Goretti Parish, Immaculate Conception Church, 300 Edmond Street, Pittsburgh, PA at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation to: Friendship Village of Tempe Foundation, Inc., 2645 East Southern Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282-7649 or to the .