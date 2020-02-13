Home

POWERED BY

Services
Winter Funeral Home
4730 Friendship Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
412-682-3615
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Winter Funeral Home
4730 Friendship Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Winter Funeral Home
4730 Friendship Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Maria Goretti Parish, Immaculate Conception Church
300 Edmond Street
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELEANOR DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELEANOR LAURIA DAVIS


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELEANOR LAURIA DAVIS Obituary
DAVIS ELEANOR LAURIA

Eleanor Lauria Davis of Tempe, AZ died February 3, 2020. She was 96. She is survived by her daughters, Janice Johnston and husband, Dale of Little Rock, AR; Dr. Lisa Davis Kulp and husband, Alan of Mesa, AZ; Elena Davis of Mesa, AZ; Amy Gordon and husband, Alan of Claremont, CA; and her sons, Kent Davis of Bedminster, NJ; and Eric Davis of Richmond, VA. She is survived by ten grandchildren: Jill Johnston; Neal Johnston; Gordon Johnston; Rachel Smoulder; Alexander Gordon; LT Thomas Kulp, USN; Kelly Kulp; Marco Antonio Davis; Lauren Davis; and LTJG Cassandra Davis, USN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Anthony and Antonia "Jennie" Lauria, her husband of 55 years, Dr. Earle R. Davis, and her daughter, Susan Hickerson. A native and longtime resident of Pittsburgh, she attended the University of Pittsburgh, where she received a BS degree in 1944 and a MS in 1950. She was a biology instructor at Pennsylvania College for Women (now Chatham College) from 1946 to 1953. She was an avid volunteer and assumed a leadership role for numerous boards and organizations, including the Stanton Heights Garden Club, Piccadilly Herb Club, Allegheny County Federation of Women's Clubs, St. Joseph's Hospital Auxiliary, South Hills Health System Auxiliary, Allegheny County Medical Auxiliary, and the Democratic Party of Allegheny County. From 1988 -1989 and 1992-1993, she served as President of the Pennsylvania Medical Society Alliance, representing the PMSA in Harrisburg on a variety of health matters. She was also a lecturer and continued to lecture to various groups on gardening, flowers, herbs, and other topics. In 2003, she relocated to Sun Lakes, AZ, where she continued to lecture, volunteer at Chandler Hospital, and serve as president of the Sun Lakes Garden Club. She was a lifelong learner and had numerous interests and hobbies, including herbs, gardening, silver jewelry making, flower arranging, needlework, calligraphy, and watercolor, acrylic, and china painting. Friends received Friday, February 14 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the WINTER FUNERAL HOME, 4730 Friendship Avenue. A funeral mass will be held at St. Maria Goretti Parish, Immaculate Conception Church, 300 Edmond Street, Pittsburgh, PA at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 15. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation to: Friendship Village of Tempe Foundation, Inc., 2645 East Southern Avenue, Tempe, AZ 85282-7649 or to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELEANOR's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -