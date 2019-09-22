|
|
MAGYAR ELEANOR LOUISE (SCHATZ)
On September 17, 2019, Eleanor passed away too soon at 70 years of age in her home with the love of her life, David by her side. Eleanor was a devoted wife to David, mother and best friend to Rebecca; adoring grandmother to Henry; steadfast sister to George; and loyal and kindhearted friend to many. She was selfless, supportive, generous, and nurturing, and never hesitant to tell someone that she loved them. Eleanor was an avid reader, animal whisperer, tenacious canasta player, pilates enthusiast, and sun bathing queen, whose perfect day involved being surrounded by her family, especially her cherished grandson Henry ("my Henry"), enjoying the sunshine with a good glass of Chardonnay. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, she was the oldest child of Edward R. and Virginia (Wright) Schatz. Eleanor was a Winchester Thurston "lifer", graduate of Briarcliff College ('71), earned a Masters in Special Education from Duquesne University, and multiple accreditations from Chatham College and Carnegie Mellon University for pre-school and elementary education; all of which guided her in a 37-year career teaching complex disabled children daily life skills at the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf. The students trusted her and depended on her because Eleanor had a gift for compassion, respect and understanding. Eleanor is survived by her husband of 45 years, David A. Magyar of Edgewood; her daughter, Rebecca L. Magyar (Thomas M. Pfister) of Fox Chapel; her brother, George E. Schatz (Cathryn L. Goodwin) of Ringoes, NJ; her sister-in-law, Veronica Magyar May (James S. May) of The Woodland, TX; nephew and nieces; and her treasured grandson, Henry Thomas Pfister. A celebration in honor of Eleanor's life will be held in the near future; details will be announced in November. Remembrances in her name may be made to Breathe PA (breathepa.org), Humane Animal Rescue (humaneanimalrescue.org) or a . Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com)
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019