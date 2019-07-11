Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
412-655-4600
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
ELEANOR M. BOOTH


1934 - 2019
On Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Eleanor Mary Booth, age 85, of Finleyville. Cherished mother of Barbara A. "Barb" Reis and Patricia L. "Patty" (Gary) McKee; beloved Nana of the late Jamie; and survived by Briana, Alana, and Aubrey; great-grandma of Andrew, Jada, Kasen, Bailey, and Quinley. Eleanor was a family woman who loved spending time with kids, whether she was taking care of her own children and grandchildren or at her job as a nanny. Friends received Friday, from 5-7 p.m., at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600, where a Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Eleanor's memory to the -Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090-6011. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019
