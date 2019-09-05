|
DEBSKI ELEANOR M. (URDA)
Age 91, of Bethel Park, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Beloved wife for 48 years to the late George Debski; loving mother of Sandra (Bill) Weil, George Richard Debski and Sharon (Matt) Stalder; cherished grandmother of Emmett and Maria Weil and Benjamin, Abigail and the late Mary Grace Stalder; sister of Robert (the late Patricia) Urda, Ronald (Margie) Urda and the late John Urda and Frank (the late Margie) Urda; sister-in-law of Janet (the late Robert) Debski and Helen (the late David) Debski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Eleanor was an active member of St. Louise de Marillac Church serving with the Ladies of Charity for 32 years and the DeMarillac Guild and was also a member of the Bethel Park Gold Card Club. She was a former Supervisor at Bell Telephone retiring after 17 years of service. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends welcome Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Louise de Marillac Church Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Interment in St. Anne Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Louise de Marillac Ladies of Charity, 320 McMurray Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Please add and view tributes at beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019